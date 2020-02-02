AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.65 Billion

Brokerages predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post $44.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.76 billion and the highest is $45.60 billion. AT&T reported sales of $44.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $182.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.44 billion to $183.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $182.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.32 billion to $187.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

T stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

