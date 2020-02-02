Augur (REP) Price Tops $14.38 on Top Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $14.38 or 0.00153495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, GOPAX, Liqui and Bittrex. Augur has a market cap of $158.19 million and approximately $15.58 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Augur has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.02964809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bitbns, CoinTiger, ABCC, Poloniex, Mercatox, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Kraken, Binance, Koinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Gatecoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui, Bithumb, Zebpay, ChaoEX, Upbit, DragonEX, BitBay, Crex24, AirSwap, GOPAX, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

