Aurora (AOA) Trading 26% Higher Over Last Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka. Over the last week, Aurora has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.28 or 0.05948693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00126952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034961 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Indodax and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

