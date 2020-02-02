Auroracoin (AUR) Achieves Market Cap of $391,832.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ISX, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Auroracoin has a market cap of $391,832.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046817 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00066648 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000776 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,446.75 or 1.00630444 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000709 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001653 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, ISX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

