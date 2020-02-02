Authorship Market Cap Hits $6,154.00 (ATS)

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Authorship token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Authorship has a total market capitalization of $6,154.00 and $11.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Authorship has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Authorship alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.57 or 0.02994672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130230 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Authorship Profile

Authorship’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Authorship’s official website is authorship.com.

Authorship Token Trading

Authorship can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Authorship Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Authorship and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.