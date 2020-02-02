Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.85.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $196.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.59. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $201.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

