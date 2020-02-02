Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.39. 3,303,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $138.13 and a 52-week high of $179.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

