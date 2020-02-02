AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of AutoNation worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $13,492,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 209.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 123.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $2,038,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,049 shares of company stock worth $22,624,238 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

NYSE AN opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.