Autonio Market Cap Reaches $152,724.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Autonio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Mercatox and Ethfinex. Autonio has a market capitalization of $152,724.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02968188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00196766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00129327 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

