Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.47. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $53.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.98 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

