Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Veritas Investment Management LLP

Veritas Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Avery Dennison makes up 4.9% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.59% of Avery Dennison worth $64,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

NYSE AVY traded down $4.87 on Friday, hitting $131.24. 690,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

