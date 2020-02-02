Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Analysts forecast that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will post $4.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.32 billion and the highest is $4.42 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $17.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $18.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVT. Bank of America cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. Avnet has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 103.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 72,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

