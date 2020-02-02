Axa SA (EPA:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axa SA (EPA:CS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.86 ($32.39).

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.35 ($34.13) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of CS opened at €24.08 ($28.00) on Friday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.69.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

