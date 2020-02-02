Axe (AXE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.41 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Axe has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00005325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,235,946 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

