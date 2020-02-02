Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,287,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $669,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,434.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,402.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,275.81. The company has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 price target (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

