Azbit (AZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $29,276.00

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Azbit token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BW.com and YoBit. During the last seven days, Azbit has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Azbit has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $29,276.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $560.14 or 0.05925883 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034860 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Azbit Profile

Azbit (CRYPTO:AZ) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit's total supply is 127,024,519,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,468,963,832 tokens. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com. Azbit's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news.

Azbit Token Trading

Azbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

