BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAESY. Morgan Stanley downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the 4th quarter worth $2,252,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. BAE SYS PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

