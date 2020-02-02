Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of BKR opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $687,949,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $70,939,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $68,379,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,560,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

