Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Increased by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 80,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,836,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,425,844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $295.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

