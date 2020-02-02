Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,994,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,079 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 4.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $105,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,836,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,425,844. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $295.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

