Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $52,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 85.0% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 26.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,836,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,425,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $295.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.