Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 1.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 212.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 271.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $54.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.684 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

