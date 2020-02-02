BANKEX Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, BANKEX has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. BANKEX has a market cap of $865,114.00 and $115,670.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BANKEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.09 or 0.05981853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About BANKEX

BANKEX is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit, Upbit, Simex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

