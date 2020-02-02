Banyan Network (BBN) Trading 14.8% Higher This Week

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Banyan Network has a market capitalization of $198,591.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Banyan Network token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000569 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000877 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Banyan Network Profile

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bibox, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

