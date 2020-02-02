Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.95.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Baozun has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baozun in the second quarter worth about $8,237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69,922 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 196,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 37,918 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Baozun in the third quarter worth about $1,068,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Baozun by 91.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

