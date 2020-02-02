Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNI. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,605. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.