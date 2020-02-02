Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,372 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock opened at $527.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $514.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $547.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,337 shares of company stock valued at $28,974,874. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

