Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 6,235 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.33.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

