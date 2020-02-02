Baskin Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up approximately 3.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Waste Connections worth $24,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 7,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $13,538,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,274,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.00. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.13. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $80.66 and a 12-month high of $98.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.16.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

