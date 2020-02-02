Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 16,585 Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the quarter. FirstService accounts for 3.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.56% of FirstService worth $20,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstService by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 699,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in FirstService by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $98.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. FirstService Corp has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $111.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

