Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 38,127 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 349.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,127 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 110.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in American Tower by 108.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after acquiring an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Tower by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,682,000 after acquiring an additional 301,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $231.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.10 and its 200 day moving average is $221.02. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $168.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

