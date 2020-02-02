Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,105 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels comprises about 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.21% of Hyatt Hotels worth $19,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,053,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,325,000 after buying an additional 477,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 150,665 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 352.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 177,967 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 223,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE H opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $68.63 and a 52-week high of $91.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 912,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,574,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

