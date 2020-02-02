Baskin Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pembina Pipeline worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 110.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 858.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 85,326 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.60%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

