Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $13.46 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 2.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,130,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,653,000 after acquiring an additional 227,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,186,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,940,000 after acquiring an additional 354,353 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

