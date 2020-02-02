Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $17.09 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for approximately 2.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $17,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.66.

NYSE MTN opened at $234.51 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.50 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.71.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.