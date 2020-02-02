Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $22.28 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 3.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $22,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

NYSE:BDX opened at $275.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $283.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

