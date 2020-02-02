Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $23.45 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for 3.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.15% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $23,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV opened at $68.16 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6,816.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.