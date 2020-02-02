Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $28.31 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $908,287,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,793,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,434.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,402.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,275.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

