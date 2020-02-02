Baskin Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Ferrari makes up approximately 2.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Ferrari worth $17,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $168.82 on Friday. Ferrari NV has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $175.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.08 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 51.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.15.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

