Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,171 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for about 2.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Rogers Communications worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in Rogers Communications by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

