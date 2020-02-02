Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Markel worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Markel by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Markel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 92.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth $40,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,172.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,157.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,144.92. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,216.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,175.39, for a total transaction of $293,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,865 shares in the company, valued at $106,801,812.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,902 shares of company stock worth $3,318,534 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

