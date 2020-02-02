Baskin Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up 2.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Creative Planning lifted its position in BCE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BCE by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.12 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

