Bata (BTA) Trading Down 25.7% Over Last Week

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Bata has a total market capitalization of $36,224.00 and $174.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Bata has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00759090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007000 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033522 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

