Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.22. 1,796,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.94.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.