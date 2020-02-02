Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAX opened at $89.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

