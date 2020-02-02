Beacon Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Beacon Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SILV has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.