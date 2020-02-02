Bean Cash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.30 million and $2.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $20.33 and $18.94. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,452,795,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39, $33.94, $7.50, $18.94, $13.77, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.