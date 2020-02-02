Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $1.23 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average is $139.57. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

