Beaxy Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Beaxy token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $8,209.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beaxy has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.84 or 0.05944169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024576 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00127031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00035117 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,535,469 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.