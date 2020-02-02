Beck Bode LLC Acquires 441 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $309.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.66 and a 200-day moving average of $247.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

